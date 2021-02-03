      Weather Alert

Alaska bill would protect graves of relocated Native people

Feb 3, 2021 @ 6:36am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska legislative bill would protect the graves of Native Alaskans forcibly displaced from the Aleutian Islands by adding land to a state park. KTOO-FM reports that the bill would increase the land within Funter Bay State Marine Park near Juneau to include a cemetery holding the graves of 30 to 40 Aleut people who died there during World War II. The U.S. government forcibly moved Indigenous residents of the Pribilof Islands in the Bering Sea about 1,300 miles to the Southeast Alaska area in 1942. The legislative measure would prevent the cemetery property from being sold or developed.

 

#Trending
Dustin Diamond, Actor Who Played Saved By The Bell’s Screech, Dies
Donald Trump Adds To His Impeachment Legal Team
State lawmakers are pushing to curb governors’ virus powers
Asia-Pacific Nations Concerned About Myanmar
Biden, Democrats hit gas on effort for $15 minimum wage