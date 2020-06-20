      Weather Alert

Alaska changes rules blocking companies from state virus aid

Jun 19, 2020 @ 5:24pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say Alaska’s $290 million financial assistance program for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus will no longer exclude companies that already received small amounts of federal aid. The Anchorage Daily News reported the rule change follows an outcry from businesses and legislators who believe the rules were overly restrictive. Alaska Department of Commerce Commissioner Julie Anderson told the Alaska House Finance Committee the new rules will permit applicants receiving $5,000 or less in direct aid from the federal government. The expanded applicant pool will include beneficiaries of the federal Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

