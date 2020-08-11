Alaska coastal communities face long gaps in ferry service
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Transportation has released a draft operating ferry plan that says some coastal communities will experience long gaps in service this winter. Others will not have any service during the season. KTUU-TV reports that the department says the expected gaps and stoppages stem from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Alaska Marine Highway System revenue. The communities of Hoonah, Gustavus, Angoon, Pelican and Tenakee will not have ferry service from Feb. 15 through April 11. Chenega Bay, Tatitlek, Valdez, Seldovia, Ouzinkie and Port Lions will not have service from Oct. 1 until April 30. Prince William Sound, Homer and Kodiak also face gaps.