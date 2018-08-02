Alaska collects $11M in tax revenue from marijuana
By KFQD News
|
Aug 2, 2018 @ 11:37 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska collected more than $11 million in marijuana tax revenue during the state’s 2018 fiscal year, exceeding projections by nearly $2 million.

KTUU-TV reports the Alaska Department of Revenue released numbers Wednesday for the fiscal year that ended in June, indicating an upward trend in revenue collection. The state collected about $1.7 million during the previous fiscal year.

According to the department, the state collected the most revenue from marijuana taxes in June at more than $1.2 million. The department expects July to break that record.

Kelly Mazzei, the department’s excise tax supervisor, says tax revenue has been increasing steadily each month.

Half of the revenue from marijuana taxes is directed into the Recidivism Reduction Fund, which pays for programs aimed at reducing relapses into criminal behavior.

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com

The post Alaska collects $11M in tax revenue from marijuana appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Insurer seeks average rate drop in Alaska for second year Possible algae bloom turns seawater red off Juneau Alaska Permanent Fund grew by more than $6B in fiscal year 3 vehicles wrecked in Seward Highway truck theft, carjacking Pedestrian dies after he’s struck by car on Kenai Peninsula NTSB report: Plane failed 2 takeoff attempts before crash
Comments