Alaska considers adding additional terminal for new ferries

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska is considering adding another terminal to accommodate the short range of a new class of ferries.

CoastAlaska reported Friday that the administration of Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy may propose a new Juneau terminal 30 miles north of an existing terminal for the new Alaska Class ferries.

The terminal proposal is part of a plan to ensure day boats can connect Juneau with Haines and Skagway.

The Alaska Class ferry Tazlina is expected to take its maiden voyage next month.

Because the ferry has no rest areas for crew, Coast Guard regulations require the day boat complete its round-trip run within 12 hours. But a March 26 Department of Transportation & Public Utilities memo says the Tazlina will not be able to make its connections within that time.