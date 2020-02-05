Alaska considers using private ferries for new service areas
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The state of Alaska has issued a call for a private marine vessel charter to provide service between Juneau’s Auke Bay terminal and Hoonah, Angoon and Kake. CoastAlaska reported that a state transportation spokesman says the private ferries would fill gaps in the Alaska Marine Highway System’s fleet. The public notice seeks interest from charter companies with ships seating up to 125 passengers. Long service gaps driven by budget cuts have cut off a number of communities around Alaska, but no other communities were included in the request for information from ferry operators.