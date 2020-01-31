Alaska construction decline predicted without quake projects
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska industry group has predicted a decrease in 2020 construction spending due to a lower number of earthquake repair projects. The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports the Associated General Contractors of Alaska forecast a decline in construction spending this year of $500 million, or about 6.9%. The organization’s annual spending forecast released Thursday was compiled by Alaska research firm McDowell Group. AGC Executive Director Alicia Siira says the projected loss is largely due to a dwindling number of repair projects stemming from the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck southern Alaska in November 2018.