Alaska contest to name new fire-prevention moose mascot

Jun 24, 2020 @ 9:16am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska needs help putting a name to the face of the state’s newest celebrity moose. The Juneau Empire reported the state Division of Forestry is holding a contest to name the cartoon moose that will represent the agency’s statewide fire-prevention campaign. The forestry division asked Alaska residents to submit names for the moose that will be featured in the logo of the campaign named Take Time to Learn Before You Burn. The campaign is aimed at reducing fires started by people. The Department of Natural Resources will accept emailed name entries until Sept. 1.

