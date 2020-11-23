Alaska corrections agency says inmate death COVID-19 related
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Corrections says an inmate with underlying health issues has died from complications related to COVID-19. The individual was serving time at a prison that is experiencing a coronavirus outbreak. The department in a release Sunday cited privacy in identifying the inmate as a 69-year-old who had been in custody since 2006 and was serving a sentence for murder. It says the individual was taken to the hospital from the medium-security Goose Creek Correctional Center on Friday and died Sunday. The department says this is the first death of an inmate related to COVID-19 within the department.