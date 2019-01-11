Alaska corrections chief makes prison policy changes

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska’s corrections chief says she has ended several policies and practices that raised public safety issues, including one that allowed inmates to be checked out on so-called day passes.

Nancy Dahlstrom says she could not find logs or documentation showing how many inmates were checked out under the program. Dahlstrom also says she ended a program that allowed some volunteers “almost unrestricted” prison access.

Language for the old policies no longer appeared on the Department of Corrections website.

Dahlstrom says she also ended use of so-called amnesty boxes, into which she said inmates could deposit items without an officer looking or asking questions. She says there was no written policy on the boxes.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Judge to hear arguments in Anchorage transgender case Police release names of drivers killed in Anchorage crash Snow removal equipment strikes pipe, causes spill in village Kenai man convicted of threatening family of state judge Alaska’s population declines by 1,600 people State not commenting on Alaska worker firings
Comments