Alaska court sides with Dunleavy in appointments dispute
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court has sided with Gov. Mike Dunleavy in ruling that the state constitution requires legislators to decide on gubernatorial appointments in a joint session. The court also struck down a provision of law dealing with appointments as unconstitutional. The court reversed a ruling by Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg from February that found Dunleavy was prohibited by law from making recess appointments of the same people lawmakers had failed to confirm. The case was brought against Dunleavy in December by the Legislative Council. State attorneys, on Dunleavy’s behalf, appealed Pallenberg’s decision to the Supreme Court, which heard arguments earlier this week.