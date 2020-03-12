Alaska Democrats encourage by-mail voting for its primary
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Democratic party has not changed its plans for in-person voting sites for its presidential preference primary April 4 but is assessing its plans daily amid concerns about the new coronavirus. That’s according to Jeanne Devon, the party’s communications director. She says the party intends to take precautions to prevent the spread of any virus and is paying attention for guidance from local health authorities. The party in the past has run caucuses but is holding a primary instead this year. The primary includes an option for Democrats to vote by mail.