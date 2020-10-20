      Weather Alert

Alaska earthquake revised up to magnitude-7.6

Oct 20, 2020 @ 1:35pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials say the magnitude of the earthquake that struck off the Alaska Peninsula and produced a tsunami with small waves has been revised up to a 7.6. The quake on Monday was first reported as magnitude-7.4 and was revised to a 7.5 before the latest revision on Tuesday. There was no major damage from the quake or tsunami, with waves that topped 2 feet in some areas. The earthquake was felt widely in communities along the southern coast. The National Earthquake Information Center says revisions to magnitudes can occur as agencies contribute information or add analysis.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
2020 Isn't The Only Thing Losing It's Mind.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus