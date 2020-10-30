      Weather Alert

Alaska facility resumes admissions after virus case changes

Oct 29, 2020 @ 6:00pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A state psychiatric facility has resumed admissions after the state health department says one patient was incorrectly identified as having COVID-19 and two others were no longer actively infected. The department on Friday said four patients at the Alaska Psychiatric Institute had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the facility was suspending admissions for 14 days as part of its response. But late Wednesday, the department said there was only one active case at the facility. It said that after further review, two of the four patients mentioned Friday were “previously known” and not active COVID-19 cases. The department says a third patient was incorrectly identified as positive.

#Trending
Dave Grohl for FreshPotix | It Works (kinda)
The Stylophone Cover Of Van Halen - Eruption Is Way Cooler Than I Thought It Would Be
Dunleavy: Alaska has entered virus ‘acceleration phase’
Aggressive bear causes closure of area near Anchorage park
Barrett Wins Backing From Murkowski, Giving Her Extra Boost For Supreme Court