Alaska fire brigade offers kids drive-by birthday wishes

Apr 13, 2020 @ 5:24pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — An Alaska fire department is deploying its emergency vehicles to help young community members trapped at home on their birthdays while sheltering from the coronavirus. The Anchorage Daily News reported the Chugiak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company has taken requests to provide drive-by salutes for kids in its service area. The department published a Facebook post about the brigades and quickly compiled a list of April birthdays to celebrate. The company dispatches a seven-vehicle brigade as community outreach and education during virus sheltering. Those watching the trucks roll by see drivers wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

