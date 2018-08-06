Alaska fire crews deploying to Idaho

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska fire crews are being deployed outside the state over the weekend to help fight wildfires in Idaho.

Fire officials say nearly 80 firefighters from Fairbanks and rural villages will depart Alaska on Sunday.

Officials say hundreds of Alaskans have gone to the Lower 48 in the past few months to help with fire suppression work. The crews are taking on various jobs in 10 states.

According to officials, this year’s wildfires have burned nearly 7,800 square miles nationally. That includes 614 square miles burned this year in Alaska, which is significantly below the yearly average of 1,562 square miles burned.

