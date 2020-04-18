Alaska fishing towns object to virus restrictions mandate

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTOO-FM) — Some midsize coastal towns in Alaska have voiced opposition to state rules barring the communities from establishing their own restrictions on workers arriving for the fishing season. CoastAlaska reported that updated guidelines issued by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy earlier this month say only the smallest, most isolated towns and villages can restrict travel or require mandatory quarantine for workers in industries the state sees as critical during the coronavirus pandemic, including the fishing industry. The rule amendment prevents restrictions from being established by communities with populations of more than 3,000 people.