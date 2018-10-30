Alaska fugitive charged with 2nd degree murder, assault

By RACHEL D’ORO

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Officials say a man sought by police in Alaska fatally shot one person and injured two others after they kicked him out of a home during a party to celebrate his 27th birthday

Asiagin Dana Ahmaogak is charged in a criminal complaint with second-degree murder and two counts of assault in the shooting Sunday morning shooting in Utqiagvik.

The criminal complaint says Ahmaogak knocked on the door of the home after he was kicked out. It says when the door was opened he shot Edmund Siologa, Elizabeth Bordeaux and Masteredseed Vondincklage and left.

Siologa died at the scene.

North Slope borough police and other officials have released few details of the shooting.

Borough police announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to Ahmaogak’s arrest.