Alaska governor declares emergency amid coronavirus fears
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has declared a public health disaster emergency in response to concerns about the new coronavirus. The declaration will allow the governor to direct distribution of supplies and make provisions for use of temporary emergency housing, if needed, among other things. Dunleavy says the declaration will allow the administration to respond more nimbly. The declaration comes as state health Commissioner Adam Crum found an outbreak of COVID-19 has a high probability of occurring in the near future. State officials have not reported any cases in Alaska. Meanwhile, the Alaska Senate voted Wednesday to provide funding to help the state prepare and respond.