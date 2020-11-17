Alaska governor defends virus approach amid criticism
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy faces criticism from across the political spectrum for his handling of COVID-19, from those who think he’s not doing enough to address rising case counts to those who think he’s been overreaching in his approach. He issued a new disaster declaration, which took effect Monday, despite questions from some lawmakers over its legal underpinnings. He has declined requests to issue a statewide mask mandate but said he supports communities that have them and pledged to do better about his own mask wearing. Dunleavy told The Associated Press he tries to get “as many data points as possible” in making decisions on how to address COVID-19.