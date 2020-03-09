Alaska governor seeks to assert calm over virus concerns
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he sees the fall in oil prices as a glitch that with the stock market will work itself out. In a news conference Monday, Dunleavy sought to assert calm concerning the new coronavirus threat. The state’s chief medical officer said there were no known, confirmed cases of the virus in Alaska but said that could change. The virus has affected global energy prices, and the state relies on oil revenue and earnings from its oil-wealth fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund, to help pay for government. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. officials have said the fund has a diversified portfolio to help weather market turmoil.