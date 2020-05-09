      Weather Alert

Alaska group begins work to achieve dependable ferry service

May 8, 2020 @ 6:02pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska ((Anchorage) Alaska Journal of Commerce) — Members of the Alaska Marine Highway Reshaping Work Group plan to make achieving consistent, dependable state ferry service the group’s top priority. The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported the group held its first meeting April 30 with a focus on the frequency and affordability of state ferry service for residents. Chairman Tom Barrett says the first few meetings will likely focus on establishing the reshaping group’s high-level objectives. The group also expects to devise a strategy for implementing its recommendations and eventually providing the state Legislature and Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration with a path to transition to improved service.

