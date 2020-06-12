      Weather Alert

Alaska health workers seek mask rule for crowded businesses

Jun 11, 2020 @ 4:35pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — More than 200 Alaska physicians and health care workers concerned about the coronavirus have asked the governor to mandate the use of masks in businesses where social distancing is difficult. The Anchorage Daily News reported that their letter to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy says mask wearing should be required in businesses open to the public when six feet of distancing is unrealistic. The letter says recent medical studies and real-world evidence support the use of masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Alaska has experienced a surge in coronavirus cases weeks after restrictions on businesses were lifted in response to low case counts.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams