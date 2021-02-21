Alaska hockey, gymnastics seek more time to save programs
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The hockey and gymnastics programs at the University of Alaska Anchorage have asked for a fundraising deadline extension to save their programs from elimination. The University of Alaska Board of Regents voted in September to eliminate three sports, including alpine skiing, hockey and gymnastics because of budget cuts. The board also said it would consider reinstating any program that could raise two years of operating costs before its next meeting Feb. 25. The board voted last month to reinstate the alpine ski team after it raised $628,000. The hockey program has raised $1.8 million of $3 million, while the gymnastics program has raised $380,000 of $888,000.