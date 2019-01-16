Alaska House hopes for staff workaround while unorganized

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska House members hope to find a workaround to keep staff on the job while they try to organize a majority.

The Legislature’s human resources manager, Skiff Lobaugh, last week warned that House session staff would not be authorized to work beginning Wednesday if the House remained unorganized.

He said a temporary staffing authorization would expire the first day of session, which was Tuesday.

Mike Mason is press secretary for the coalition that led the House the past two years.

He says Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux, the former House Rules chair, says members plan to resolve the issue on the floor Wednesday and lawmakers were told to have their staff report to work.

Jessica Geary with the Legislative Affairs Agency says the agency is awaiting direction from the House.