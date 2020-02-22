Alaska House Republicans confirm Prax to open seat
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – House Republicans have voted to confirm Glenn “Mike” Prax to a seat vacated when longtime Rep. Tammie Wilson resigned last month. In a statement Friday, House Minority Leader Lance Pruitt said Prax received enough votes to be confirmed. Prax was among the nominees that Republicans in Wilson’s North Pole district advanced to Gov. Mike Dunleavy for consideration. His appointment by Dunleavy was subject to approval by House Republicans. Prax is a former member of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.