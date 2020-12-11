Alaska joins Texas lawsuit
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has announced his state will join a lawsuit attempting to overturn the results of the presidential election, days after Dunleavy said there is an outside chance Joe Biden will become the next U.S. president. Dunleavy released a statement Thursday saying Alaska had joined a Texas case challenging election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan. The Alaska Department of Law previously said a narrow timeline prevented Alaska from joining the lawsuit. Allies of President Donald Trump have filed dozens of lawsuits related to the election, but no systemic fraud or consequential error has been established.