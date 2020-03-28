Alaska lawmakers aim to wrap up budget debate

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature is working toward a self-imposed goal of completing their most pressing work as soon as Friday but have yet to reach agreement on a state spending package. Budget negotiators still must agree on issues such as a proposed $1,000 economic stimulus payment the Senate put in its version of the budget and a proposed permanent fund dividend of about $1,000. Friday marked Day 67 of a legislative session that, under the constitution, can run up to 121 days, with an option to extend further. But many lawmakers are eager to get home amid concerns with the coronavirus.