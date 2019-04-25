Alaska Legislature approves conflict of interest revisions

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Legislature has voted to change conflict of interest rules passed last year that members complained limited them from interacting with constituents and being involved with legislation.

The House on Wednesday passed a compromise recently passed by the Senate.

The rewrite bars lawmakers from taking legislative action likely to substantially benefit or harm the financial interest of the legislator, the legislator’s spouse and persons for whom the lawmaker and spouse work or are negotiating to work.

Lawmakers with any such conflicts are to declare that before voting in a committee and ask to be excused from voting on the floor.

Critics of the rewrite said it was still restricting, too lax or confusing.

Supporters say it is aimed at barring lawmakers from taking actions that could personally enrich them.