Alaska Legislature convenes with familiar issues to face
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska lawmakers begin a new legislative session Tuesday in which they’ll resume debates that have dominated recent sessions. That includes the size of the check that should be paid to residents from the state’s oil-wealth fund. Some lawmakers are hopeful agreement can be reached on long-simmering, divisive issues, including possibly setting a new Alaska Permanent Fund dividend formula. But after last year’s drawn-out sessions, others are cautious in their expectations. Most legislative seats are up for election this year, and Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy is seeking to fend off a recall threat following his tumultuous first year in office.