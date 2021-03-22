      Weather Alert

Alaska Legislature extends virus screening at Capitol

Mar 22, 2021 @ 7:00am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The contract for a medical safety company to test and screen everyone who enters the Alaska State Capitol building has been extended by the Legislative Council. The decision made last Wednesday will last at least through June 30. The deal adds $1.5 million to for the contract. Alaska Public Media reported that the first federal coronavirus relief bill could provide up to $4 million to pay for Capitol safety. The current legislative policy requires everyone in the Capitol Building to wear masks in public spaces, have rapid coronavirus tests every four or five days and undergo temperature screening when entering the building every day.

 

