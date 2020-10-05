      Weather Alert

Alaska Likes Sugar: Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State

Oct 5, 2020 @ 1:59pm
WHEELING, IL - SEPTEMBER 19: Halloween candy is offered for sale at a Walgreens store on September 19, 2013 in Wheeling, Illinois. Walgreens, the nation's largest drugstore chain, has been expanding the merchandise offerings at many of their stores to include fresh food and grocery items. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

According to Google Trends Alaska’s most popular Halloween Candies are Smarties. Cause, why not? They’re cheap, they’re sugar, and they’re fun to crush up and eat like a Pixie Stick.

Other State’s Fav’s:

California: Crunch Bars

Texas: Starburst

Florida: Airheads

See the full map here

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.