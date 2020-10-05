Alaska Likes Sugar: Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State
According to Google Trends Alaska’s most popular Halloween Candies are Smarties. Cause, why not? They’re cheap, they’re sugar, and they’re fun to crush up and eat like a Pixie Stick.
Other State’s Fav’s:
California: Crunch Bars
Texas: Starburst
Florida: Airheads
