Alaska looking for silver lining in expected tourism decline

May 14, 2020 @ 4:23pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KSKA-FM) — Some Alaska residents and businesses are finding potential benefits in the likelihood of a summer free of the usual influx of tourists as a result of the coronavirus. Alaska’s Energy Desk reported social distancing measures and quarantines have effectively eliminated the possibility of the state’s normal summer deluge of out-of-state visitors. At Denali National Park and Preserve, residents discussed positive aspects including discounts for locals and roads free of RVs. The Alaska Travel Industry Association has appealed to the state for $1 million to run an in-state campaign reminding residents they can vacation at home.

