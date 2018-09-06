Alaska man charged for illegally shipped machine guns to NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Federal prosecutors in New York say a 25-year-old Alaska man illegally shipped nine firearms that were modified to operate as machine guns.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says Benjamin Handley, of Homer, Alaska, has been arraigned in federal court in Anchorage on a 15-count indictment. Officials say the charges include unlawful shipment of defaced firearms and unlawful transfer of machine guns.

Prosecutors say Handley shipped a total of nine firearms from Alaska to New York in February, March, May and July. The guns included four Glocks, three MAC9s, a MAC10 and a MAC11.

Officials say all nine guns were modified to fire on automatic as machine guns, and all had their serial numbers obliterated.

Handley is being detained pending his being brought to Buffalo for arraignment. It couldn’t be determined if he has a lawyer.

