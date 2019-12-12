Alaska man charged with biting off part of friend’s nose
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) –
An Alaska man suspected of biting off part of the nose of a friend has been charged with felony assault.
The injured man told Alaska State Troopers that during a night of drinking, 27-year-old Zachary Atchley bit and punched him and prevented him from seeking medical help for an hour.
The man eventually escaped and called 911. Troopers say he was missing part of his left nostril and the tip of his nose.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Atchley has been arrested. He is represented by the Alaska Public Defender Agency, which declined comment Thursday.