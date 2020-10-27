      Weather Alert

Alaska man charged with virus violation dies in shooting

Oct 27, 2020 @ 8:29am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man who was the first among a few Alaska residents to face charges for violating a coronavirus quarantine order has been killed in a shooting. Alaska Public Media reported that the 48-year-old man died Oct. 21 at the Anchorage hotel where he lived and worked after helping break up a fight. Police haven’t immediately made any arrests. Prosecutors charged Duane Fields in May with ignoring a mandate to quarantine in Alaska upon his release from prison because he was found at his mother’s home instead of the hotel. The charge was later dismissed.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
2020 Isn't The Only Thing Losing It's Mind.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus