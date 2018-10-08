Alaska man gets 18 years – 5 suspended – for fatal shooting

PALMER, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska man accused of shooting a 16-year-old with a stolen 10mm Glock pistol has been sentenced.

The Anchorage Daily News reports 21-year-old Damien Peterson, of Big Lake, was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison – with five suspended – and five years’ probation for fatally shooting Frankie Woodford.

Six months before 16-year-old David Grunwald died of a gunshot wound, Woodford was killed by a shot to the chest.

One of the teens charged with murder in Grunwald’s death, Austin Barrett, was in the room with Peterson the night Woodford died.

Investigators say they reopened a review of Woodford’s death – previously considered an accidental shooting – after interviews for the Grunwald case provided new details.

Peterson pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a deal that avoided a trial.

