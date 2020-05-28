      Weather Alert

Alaska man released from prison accused of quarantine breach

May 27, 2020 @ 5:47pm

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Prosecutors have accused an Alaska man of violating a federal judge’s order and breaking his quarantine after securing early release from prison amid the coronavirus pandemic. A complaint alleging criminal contempt of court has been filed against Duane Byron Fields. An attorney for Fields says her client is being made a scapegoat after a series of miscommunications. Cindy Franklin says Fields was tested for COVID-19 before his release from a federal prison in California. She says the result came back positive the day before he was allowed to travel to Alaska but no one told Fields the result.

