Alaska man uses teeth in self-defense, bites suspect’s nose
By KFQD News
Aug 9, 2018 @ 11:41 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska man used his teeth to defend himself and his property.

Anchorage police say the man bit off part of the nose of a suspect who attempted to steal the man’s bicycle.

Police just after 5 a.m. Wednesday received a report of an assault.

A man and his wife were sleeping in their motorhome when they heard a sound on the roof. The man went outside and confronted a 38-year-old suspect taking a bike from a rack on the motorhome.

The suspect attacked, stabbing the motorhome owner with a sharp, pointed instrument and biting him on the arm.

The motorhome owner bit back. Police say he removed “a large chunk” of the suspect’s nose.

Both men were treated at a hospital. Police have a warrant for the suspect’s arrest.

Comments