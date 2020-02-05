Alaska message boards urge mechanics to apply for state jobs
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is using its electronic message boards to recruit new mechanics. KTVA-television reports the department has set up electronic message boards along roads in Anchorage that display help-wanted messages. The signs call for heavy duty mechanics to apply for jobs. Department spokesperson Shannon McCarthy says the department has three heavy duty mechanic positions open in Anchorage. She says maintenance shops in Fairbanks, Valdez and Healy also have vacancies. McCarthy says it’s sometimes tough to attract and retain mechanics who can maintain construction equipment. The electronic signs urge potential applicants to call for more information.