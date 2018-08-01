Alaska National Guard to get rid of dozens of armories
By KFQD News
Aug 1, 2018 @ 11:02 AM

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska National Guard is getting rid of dozens of armories located in cities and villages across the state, seeking to hand over ownership to local communities.

KYUK-AM reports that over the next four years, the guard is planning to divest of more than 60 armories set up during the Cold War. About half of the buildings are located in communities in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta in western Alaska.

Brian Duffy, administrative services director of the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, says the buildings have sat vacant for years, increasingly becoming a liability for the state.

He says the buildings can be claimed by any community entity if a federal agency doesn’t want it. No purchase is required, only paperwork. Unclaimed buildings will be demolished.

