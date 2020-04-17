      Weather Alert

Alaska Native corporation wants agreement over land access

Apr 16, 2020 @ 4:09pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska ((Anchorage) Alaska Journal of Commerce) — An Alaska native corporation that is one of the primary landowning groups along a proposed road to mining prospects in Alaska’s interior says it wants an agreement with the state’s development bank concerning access to its property. The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported Doyon Ltd. says it needs more information before approving the Ambler Mining District Industrial Access Project. The native regional corporation says the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority has not adequately communicated with the corporation. Doyon’s CEO says the state agency does not have an access agreement with the corporation either for a road right-of-way or additional field work on its land.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
Traffic Cams
Things Are Looking Up. New Study Shows Alaska is the Least Social State!