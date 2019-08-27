      Weather Alert

Alaska officials extend wildfire season through Sept. 30

Aug 27, 2019 @ 10:25am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska officials have extended the state’s wildfire season through Sept. 30.

KTUU-TV reported Monday that the Department of Natural Resources announced the season will be extended due to continued warm, dry conditions.

Alaska’s statutory wildfire season normally begins Apr. 1 and ends Aug. 31.

The season’s official extension under state law means small- and large-scale burn permits will be required for open debris burning or the use of burn barrels through Sept. 30.

The announcement Monday marks the first extension since legislation in 2006 shifted the five-month season to begin and end one month earlier.

Officials say 682 fires have burned more than 3,906 square miles (10,116 square kilometers) this season.

An emergency burn closure remained in effect Monday for the Kenai Peninsula and Matanuska-Susitna boroughs.

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com

Recently Played

August 28th, 2019
2:40am
Pain Royal Bliss
2:36am
I Stand Alone Godsmack
2:33am
Anarchy In The Uk (cover) Megadeth
2:29am
Nookie Limp Bizkit
2:25am
Square Hammer Ghost
2:21am
Back In Black Ac/dc
View full playlist
#Trending
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Kayakers Lucky to Survive their trip to Spencer Glacier
News from KFQD
This Video Shows What Our Firefighters Deal With.
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand