Alaska parks expecting more campground use during pandemic
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — Officials say Alaska state park campgrounds expect higher than average numbers of visits because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Anchorage Daily News reported the Department of Natural Resources says there has already been a 30% to 40% increase in park use over last year. Most campgrounds are expected to open around May 15 depending on weather conditions. It is unclear if physical changes will be required at campgrounds this year but the natural resources department recommends park guests follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including social distancing and sanitizing recommendations.