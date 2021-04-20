Alaska pinata maker now makes coronavirus-shaped models
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic began last year, Carolina Tolladay Vidal’s pinata business in Alaska grounded almost to a halt. Alaska Public Media reported last Friday that Tolladay Vidal had to find fresh ideas to rejuvenate her business. She settled on making large, coronavirus shaped pinatas. Tolladay Vidal says after she posted a photograph of a homemade coronavirus pinata on social media that the orders started piling up. Customer Kate Consenstein says the coronavirus pinatas were the perfect addition to her daughter’s birthday party that was held outdoors with social distancing. Tolladay Vidal buyers of the coranvirus shaped pinatas smash them enthusiastically because the pandemic has been tough.