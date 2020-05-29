      Weather Alert

Alaska posts first double-digit rise in virus cases in weeks

May 28, 2020 @ 5:21pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — State figures show Alaska has reported its first double-digit increase in COVID-19 cases in more than six weeks. A state health department spokesperson says the 13 cases announced Thursday are under investigation. The last double-digit increase in numbers was reported on April 12, when 15 cases were announced. Alaska has reported 425 total cases of COVID-19 involving residents, with 10 deaths. It also has reported 17 cases involving non-residents. As businesses have reopened, state officials have urged Alaskans to continue taking steps aimed at guarding against the virus, including maintaining physical distance from others.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand