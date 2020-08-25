      Weather Alert

Alaska Psychiatric Institute working without partner firm

Aug 25, 2020 @ 10:15am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Psychiatric Institute is addressing challenges including the onset of the coronavirus after ending a partnership with a private company that was meant to stabilize Alaska’s sole psychiatric hospital. The Anchorage Daily News reported the state severed ties with Wellpath Recovery Solutions in June after hiring the company in 2019 to help overcome hospital dysfunction including a threat to its major federal funding sources. The state Department of Health and Social Services says the institute has made progress but is functioning with fewer patients than the 80 for which it is designed, while contending with operating during the pandemic.

