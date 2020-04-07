Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
We always knew Alaska Kicks Ass but today we just got a little more proof.
To identify which states are taking the most aggressive actions to combat coronavirus, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 51 key metrics. The data set ranges from tested cases of COVID-19 per capita to school closures, ICU beds, and shelter-in-place policies.
Here’s how Alaska stacks up.
Aggressiveness Against the Coronavirus in Alaska (1=Best, 25=Avg.):
- 1st – State and Local Public Health Laboratories per Capita
- 12th – Tested Cases of COVID-19 per Capita
- 24th – Public Hospital System Quality
- 9th – Population Density
- 1st – Share of Workers with Access to Paid Sick Leave
- 1st – Total Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Funding Per Capita
- 1st – Public Healthcare Spending per Capita
Note: Rankings reflect data available as of 1 p.m. ET on April 6, 2020.
Alaska is 3rd with the most Aggressive Measures in Limiting Virus Exposure
To view the full report Click Here
So guys keep doing what you are doing and we will all get through this. We stand together six feet apart!!!
Now go wash your hands