      Weather Alert

Alaska records 10 cases of California coronavirus variant

Mar 1, 2021 @ 6:28am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Scientists in Alaska have discovered 10 cases of a new coronavirus strain that researchers say is more contagious and potentially more effective at evading vaccines. A report released on Wednesday by scientists assembled by the state to investigate new strains found that the B.1.429 variant that first discovered in California was identified in Alaska in early January. It has since been detected nine more times. Scientists and public health officials have expressed concerns about multiple new strains of the coronavirus, which they say could prolong the pandemic even as governments scale up vaccination efforts.

 

