Alaska reports 24 COVID-19 deaths, 1 described as recent
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state health department has announced 24 deaths of Alaskans related to COVID-19, with one of those deaths described as recent. The department says the others were confirmed following death certificate reviews over the past several months. The state has reported more than 50,700 confirmed resident cases of COVID-19, with 251 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Most regions of the state are considered at a high alert level, which the department said means there is widespread community transmission.