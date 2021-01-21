      Weather Alert

Alaska reports 24 COVID-19 deaths, 1 described as recent

Jan 20, 2021 @ 4:00pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state health department has announced 24 deaths of Alaskans related to COVID-19, with one of those deaths described as recent. The department says the others were confirmed following death certificate reviews over the past several months. The state has reported more than 50,700 confirmed resident cases of COVID-19, with 251 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Most regions of the state are considered at a high alert level, which the department said means there is widespread community transmission.

 

#Trending
Mike Pence Calls Kamala Harris To Offer Congratulations
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Check Out Metallica's First Business Card
Watch Inauguration Day live
Trump Pardons Ex-Strategist Steve Bannon, Dozens Of Others